Shaver series 3000

Electric shaver

HQ8200/17
    The three tracks of the Speed-XL shaving heads of this Philips electric shaver offer 50% more shaving surface for a fast and close shave

      Fast. Close. Efficient.

      Speed-XL shaving heads for a fast and close shave

      Speed-XL shaving heads for a fast and close shave

      The three shaving tracks offer 50% more shaving surface for a fast and close shave. *compared to standard rotary shaving heads.

      SmartTouch Contour-following: for a fast and efficient shave

      SmartTouch Contour-following: for a fast and efficient shave

      Constantly keeps the 3 shaving heads in close contact with your skin for a fast and efficient shave.

      FastRinse with anti-bacterial coating inside

      FastRinse with anti-bacterial coating inside

      Anti-bacterial coating inside the shaving unit ensures that the shaver is rinsed clean in seconds.

      Precision Cutting System

      Precision Cutting System

      The electric shaver has ultra thin heads with slots to shave the long hairs and holes to shave even the shortest stubble.

      Super Lift & Cut technology

      Super Lift & Cut technology

      The dual blade system of this electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.

      Reflex Action system

      Reflex Action system

      Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck.

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving Performance

        Shaving system
        • Speed XL shaving heads
        • Precision Cutting System
        • Super Lift & Cut technology
        Contour following
        • SmartTouch Contour-following
        • Reflex Action system
        • Individual floating heads
        Styling
        Precision trimmer

      • Ease of use

        Charging
        Corded
        Cleaning
        Washable

      • Design

        Finishing
        Lacquer

      • Accessories

        Pouch
        Soft pouch
        Maintenance
        Protective cap

      • Service

        Replacement head
        Replace every yr with HQ9

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Power cord
      • Protection cap
      • Soft travel pouch
      • User manual

