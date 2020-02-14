2 year warranty
Discontinued
Battery powered
Independently floating heads ensure comfortable skin contact
This unique dual blade system gently lifts hair into position for an incredibly close cut.
The blades sharpen themselves with each use to ensure a clean, close shave every time.
4.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
14/02/2020
日本
Verified buyer
防水の乾電池式
2020年2月現在、このモデルが生産終了してまだ防水の乾電池式が無いのが残念。 価格は安くPhillipsシェーバー入門モデルとしても良い。剃り味は高級機には多少劣るものの普段使いやサブ機としては十分使える。電池式は内蔵充電池の劣化を心配する必要がないので防水仕様の新型登場を希望します。
Pros
乾電池式、防水仕様で水洗い可能
Cons
トリマーがない、専用ケースがない
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HQ902/15 電気シェーバー
Date of Use 2018-02-14
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HQ902/15 電気シェーバー
Date of Use 2018-02-14
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2025 data, research conducted in October 2025