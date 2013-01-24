Home
Electric shaver

HQ902/15
  A fresh clean shave
    Electric shaver

    HQ902/15
    A fresh clean shave

    This washable two headed Philips shaver has independently floating heads ensuring a fresh clean shave for success everyday.

    Electric shaver

      A fresh clean shave

      • Battery powered
      Independently floating heads

      Independently floating heads

      Independently floating heads ensure comfortable skin contact

      Lift & Cut

      Lift & Cut

      This unique dual blade system gently lifts hair into position for an incredibly close cut.

      Self-sharpening blades

      Self-sharpening blades

      The blades sharpen themselves with each use to ensure a clean, close shave every time.

      Washable shaver

      Washable shaver

      The water resistant Philips shaver can be easily rinsed under the tap.

      Anti-slip grip

      Anti-slip grip

      The soft-touch slim fit handle with ribbed grips are designed to fit comfortably in your hand for maximum control.

      Independently floating heads + reflex action

      Independently floating heads ensure comfortable skin contact while the reflex action system automatically adjusts to the curves of your face and neck.

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving Performance

        Shaving system
        Lift & Cut technology
        Contour following
        • Reflex Action system
        • Individual floating heads
        SkinComfort
        Comfort shaving heads

      • Ease of use

        Charging
        Battery operation
        Cleaning
        Washable

      • Accessories

        Maintenance
        • Cleaning brush
        • Protective cap

      • Service

        Replacement head
        Replace every 2 yrs with HQ56

      • Shaving heads

        Lift and Cut
        Yes

