Search terms

EN
ID
  • The ultra close shave The ultra close shave The ultra close shave

    SmartTouch-XL Electric shaver

    HQ9090

    The ultra close shave

    For men who only want the very best, this two header SmartTouch-XL shaver combines advanced Speed-XL shaving heads with the unique SmartTouch Contour Following system for a fast, smooth, close shave with less irritation.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    SmartTouch-XL Electric shaver

    Similar products

    See all Basic Shavers

    The ultra close shave

    Perfectly close, even in hard to reach areas

    Super Lift & Cut technology

    Super Lift & Cut technology

    The dual blade system of this electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.

    Precision Cutting System

    Precision Cutting System

    The electric shaver has ultra thin heads with slots to shave the long hairs and holes to shave even the shortest stubble.

    Washable shaver

    Washable shaver

    The waterproof shaver can be easily rinsed under the tap.

    SmartTouch Contour-following: for a fast and efficient shave

    SmartTouch Contour-following: for a fast and efficient shave

    Constantly keeps the 2 shaving heads in close contact with your skin for a fast and efficient shave.

    Speed-XL shaving heads: for a fast and close shave

    Speed-XL shaving heads: for a fast and close shave

    The two shaving tracks offer 50% more shaving surface for a fast and close shave. *compared to standard rotary shaving heads.

    Individually floating heads

    Align the razor sharp blades closer to your skin for exceptional closeness.

    Reflex Action system

    Automatically adjust to every curve of your face and neck for flexible, smoother shaving.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Pouch
      Luxurious pouch
      Stand
      Bathroom stand
      Maintenance
      Cleaning brush

    • Design

      Finishing
      • Lacquer
      • Multipurpose chromed display
      Material
      Chrome

    • Service

      Replacement head
      Replace every 2 yrs with HQ9

    • Shaving Performance

      Shaving system
      • Precision Cutting System
      • Super Lift & Cut technology
      Contour following
      • SmartTouch Contour-following
      • Reflex Action system
      • Individual floating heads

    • Ease of use

      Cleaning
      • Washable
      • Cleaning indicator
      Charging
      • Corded/cordless
      • Quick charge
      Display
      • Battery full indicator
      • Battery low indicator
      • Charge indicator
      • Replace shaving heads indicator
      • Travel lock
      Charging
      1 hour
      Shaving time
      26 days

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    Discover

    MyPhilips

    Register for exclusive benefits

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    * This field is mandatory

    Exclusive access and promotions

    Tips & tricks

    Philips innovation information for a healthy lifestyle

    *
    I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
    What does this mean?
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.