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2 year warranty

All series

  • Healthy food made easily
  • Healthy food made easily
  • Healthy food made easily
  • Healthy food made easily

Discontinued

handblender

HR1350

Healthy food made easily

The Philips hand blender with its powerful 250 Watt motor helps you prepare perfect soups, purees and shakes easily.

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For perfect soups, purees and shakes

Healthy food made easily

  • 250W

  • With beaker

Powerful 250 Watt motor

1 speed

1 speed

Detachable plastic bar

Detachable plastic bar

Detaches with the twist of the hand.

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