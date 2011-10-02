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2 year warranty

Discontinued

HR1456/00

3.8

| (10) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.8

of 5

10

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

2
1

02/10/2011

Singapore

Singapore

A great product, compact and powerful.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR1456/70 Hand mixers

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR1456/70 Hand mixers

02/07/2012

Singapore

Singapore

Good product and easy to use.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR1456/70 Hand mixers

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR1456/70 Hand mixers

13/06/2012

Singapore

Singapore

Very good product if you are looking to buy just a mixer to beat egg white or cream. Easy to clean and use!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR1456/70 Hand mixers

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR1456/70 Hand mixers

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