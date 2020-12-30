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  • Prepare homemade delicacies easily
  • Prepare homemade delicacies easily
  • Prepare homemade delicacies easily
  • Prepare homemade delicacies easily
  • Prepare homemade delicacies easily
  • Prepare homemade delicacies easily
  • Prepare homemade delicacies easily
  • Prepare homemade delicacies easily
  • Prepare homemade delicacies easily
  • Prepare homemade delicacies easily
  • Prepare homemade delicacies easily
  • Prepare homemade delicacies easily

Discontinued

Mixer

HR1562/03

Prepare homemade delicacies easily

The Philips mixer helps you prepare homemade delicacies for your whole family. Its powerful 300 W motor, 5 speeds and beaters help you create the desired end result easily.

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Powerful 300 Watt motor

Prepare homemade delicacies easily

  • 300 W

  • 5 speeds and turbo

  • Stainless steel beaters

  • Dough hooks

Powerful 300 W motor

Powerful 300 W motor

Powerful 300 W motor to handle a variety of ingredients.

Multiple speeds and turbo function

Multiple speeds and turbo function

Multiple speeds and turbo function for perfect results.

Whip and mix to perfection

Whip and mix to perfection

A pair of stainless steel beaters for all your recipes to whip and mix to perfection.

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