2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR1562/03
Prepare homemade delicacies easily
The Philips mixer helps you prepare homemade delicacies for your whole family. Its powerful 300 W motor, 5 speeds and beaters help you create the desired end result easily.
300 W
5 speeds and turbo
Stainless steel beaters
Dough hooks
Powerful 300 W motor to handle a variety of ingredients.
Multiple speeds and turbo function for perfect results.
A pair of stainless steel beaters for all your recipes to whip and mix to perfection.
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