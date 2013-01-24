Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
ID
1

Search terms

Mixer

HR1562/03
Overall Rating / 5
1 Awards
  • Prepare homemade delicacies easily Prepare homemade delicacies easily Prepare homemade delicacies easily
    -{discount-value}

    Mixer

    HR1562/03
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards

    Prepare homemade delicacies easily

    The Philips mixer helps you prepare homemade delicacies for your whole family. Its powerful 300 W motor, 5 speeds and beaters help you create the desired end result easily. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Mixer

    Prepare homemade delicacies easily

    The Philips mixer helps you prepare homemade delicacies for your whole family. Its powerful 300 W motor, 5 speeds and beaters help you create the desired end result easily. See all benefits

    Prepare homemade delicacies easily

    The Philips mixer helps you prepare homemade delicacies for your whole family. Its powerful 300 W motor, 5 speeds and beaters help you create the desired end result easily. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Mixer

    Prepare homemade delicacies easily

    The Philips mixer helps you prepare homemade delicacies for your whole family. Its powerful 300 W motor, 5 speeds and beaters help you create the desired end result easily. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all mixer

      Prepare homemade delicacies easily

      Powerful 300 Watt motor

      • 300 W
      • 5 speeds and turbo
      • Stainless steel beaters
      • Dough hooks
      Powerful 300 W motor

      Powerful 300 W motor

      Powerful 300 W motor to handle a variety of ingredients.

      Multiple speeds and turbo function

      Multiple speeds and turbo function

      Multiple speeds and turbo function for perfect results.

      Whip and mix to perfection

      Whip and mix to perfection

      A pair of stainless steel beaters for all your recipes to whip and mix to perfection.

      Cord storage clip

      Cord storage clip

      Cord storage clip to keep your kitchen tidy.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Beaters
        Yes

      • General specifications

        Turbo function
        Yes
        Cord storage clip
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Power
        300  W
        Speeds
        5
        Voltage
        230-240  V
        Cord length
        1.50  m

      • Design specifications

        Material housing
        ABS
        Material beaters/dough hooks
        Stainless steel
        Color(s)
        White

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.