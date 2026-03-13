Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers
2 year warranty
Food Preparation
All series
Mixer
Discontinued
Support
HR1562/03
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
User Manual Philips - English
The Philips mixer helps you prepare homemade delicacies for your whole family. Its powerful 300 W motor, 5 speeds and beaters help you create the desired end result easily. - English
All (2)
Can I prepare cake mixture with my Philips Mixer accessory?
How to clean my Philips mixer
I cannot insert the beaters/dough hooks in my Philips Mixer
I cannot remove the beaters/dough hooks from my Philips Mixer
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you