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2 year warranty

All series

Mixer

Discontinued

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Mixer

HR1562/03

Mixer

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

User Manual Philips - English

  • PDF file, 212.3 kB
  • 13 March 2026

The Philips mixer helps you prepare homemade delicacies for your whole family. Its powerful 300 W motor, 5 speeds and beaters help you create the desired end result easily. - English

  • PDF file
  • 29 March 2026

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