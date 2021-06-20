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2 year warranty

Daily Collection Juicer

Discontinued

Support

Daily CollectionJuicer

HR1823/70

Daily Collection Juicer

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Localized commercial leaflet

  • PDF file, 390 kB
  • 20 June 2021

User Manual

  • PDF file, 1.9 MB
  • 25 April 2021

Frequently Asked Questions

Troubleshooting