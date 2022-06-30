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2 year warranty
Food Preparation
All series
Blender and Juicer
Discontinued
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HR1841/80
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Localized commercial leaflet
User Manual - English
All (5)
Will certain ingredients cause pigment discoloration?
The pulp from my Philips juicer feels moist
Can I juice citrus fruits with my Philips juicer?
What can I juice with my Philips juicer?
How do I prepare fruits and vegetables for my Philips Juicer?
The filter of my Philips Juicer is blocked
Contacting Philips
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