ProductsSupport
en/id

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

Blender and Juicer

Discontinued

Support

Blender and Juicer

HR1842

Blender and Juicer

Discontinued

Go to shop

Log in or create an account

Register your product

You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy

Register now

Manuals & Documentation

User Manual Philips - English

  • PDF file, 817.3 kB
  • 13 March 2026

300 W blender and juice extractor with 2 speed settings and pulse, QuickClean function, detachable knife unit, fruit filter and 1.5 l blender jar. - English

  • PDF file
  • 29 March 2026

Frequently Asked Questions

Troubleshooting

Contacting Philips

We're happy to help you