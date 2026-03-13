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Blender and Juicer

Discontinued

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Blender and Juicer

HR1844

Blender and Juicer

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

User Manual Philips Viva Collection Blender and Juicer - English

  • PDF file, 12.3 MB
  • 13 March 2026

300 W blender and juice extractor with 2 speed settings and pulse, QuickClean function, detachable knife unit 1.5 l blender jar, fruit filter, mill and chopper accessories. - English

  • PDF file
  • 29 March 2026

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