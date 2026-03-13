Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers
2 year warranty
Food Preparation
All series
Blender and Juicer
Discontinued
Support
HR1844
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
User Manual Philips Viva Collection Blender and Juicer - English
300 W blender and juice extractor with 2 speed settings and pulse, QuickClean function, detachable knife unit 1.5 l blender jar, fruit filter, mill and chopper accessories. - English
All (5)
Will certain ingredients cause pigment discoloration?
The pulp from my Philips juicer feels moist
Can I juice citrus fruits with my Philips juicer?
What can I juice with my Philips juicer?
How do I prepare fruits and vegetables for my Philips Juicer?
The filter of my Philips Juicer is blocked
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you