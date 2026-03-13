ProductsSupport
en/id

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

Viva Collection Juicer

Discontinued

Support

Viva CollectionJuicer

HR1851/00

Viva Collection Juicer

Discontinued

Go to shop

Log in or create an account

Register your product

You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy

Register now

Manuals & Documentation

User Manual Philips Viva Collection Juicer

  • PDF file, 2 MB
  • 13 March 2026

With this Philips juicer HR1851/00 you can make delicious fresh juice from soft or hard fruit and vegetables easily thanks to its 500 W motor and 2 speed control. - English

  • PDF file
  • 29 March 2026

Frequently Asked Questions

Troubleshooting

Contacting Philips

We're happy to help you