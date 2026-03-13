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2 year warranty

Pure Essentials Collection Juicer

Discontinued

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Pure Essentials CollectionJuicer

HR1858/50

Pure Essentials Collection Juicer

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

ICM Recipe Booklet Philips Pure Essentials Collection Juicer - English

  • PDF file, 8.5 MB
  • 13 March 2026

User Manual Philips Pure Essentials Collection Juicer

  • PDF file, 1.9 MB
  • 13 March 2026

Frequently Asked Questions

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