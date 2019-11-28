2 year warranty
Discontinued
Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.
Philips juicer HR1861/00 in anodised aluminium with unique micro-mesh filter, 700 W motor, XL feeding tube, 2 L pulp container, and stylish 1.25 L juice jug.
700 W
2 L
XL tube
The extra large feeding tube swallows whole fruit and vegetables so you don't need to cut or chop them anymore.
2 l pulp container and 1,5 l juice jug allow you to juice more juice in one go.
4.3
of 5
87
Reviews
86%
recommend this product
Tuckiku26
28/11/2019
ประเทศไทย
คุณสมบัติดีเลิศ
แข็งแรง ทนทาน สกัดออกมาแล้วรสชาดดีเยี่ยม ผลิตออกมาวางขายอีกนะคะ ใช้ดีมากจิงๆค่ะรุ่นนี้ จากใจแม่ค้าขายน้ำผลไม้สกัดเย็น
Pros
แข็งแรง ทนทาน สกัดออกมาแล้วรสชาดดีเยี่ยม
Cons
ไม่มีผลิตอีกแล้ว อยากให้ทางฟิลิปส์ผลิตรุ่นนี้ออกมาขายดีค่ะ
This review was made for Aluminium Collection HR1861/00 เครื่องสกัดน้ำผลไม้
Date of Use 2017-11-28
This review was made for Aluminium Collection HR1861/00 เครื่องสกัดน้ำผลไม้
Date of Use 2017-11-28
wpfs
14/10/2017
United Kingdom
Compact, easy to clean
Had this juicer for 5 years. Only had to replace jug lid last year as broke trying to un-clip.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Aluminium Collection HR1861/00 Juicer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Aluminium Collection HR1861/00 Juicer
Macca51
01/12/2015
United Kingdom
An exceptional product
This product is amazing. The pulp is dry. it is bullet proof.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Aluminium Collection HR1861/00 Juicer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Aluminium Collection HR1861/00 Juicer