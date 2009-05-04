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2 year warranty

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  • Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.
  • Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.
  • Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.
  • Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.
  • Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.
  • Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.
  • Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.
  • Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.
  • Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.
  • Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.
  • Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.
  • Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.
  • Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.
  • Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.
  • Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.
  • Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.

Discontinued

Aluminium CollectionJuicer

HR1865/00

Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.

Juicing has never been so easy as with this Philips juicer in anodised aluminium with unique micro-mesh filter, 700 W motor, XXL stainless steel feeding tube, drip stop, 2 l pulp container, and stylish 1.5 l juice jug.

See all benefits

Unique micro-mesh filter, XXL tube and drip stop

Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.

  • 700W

  • 2L

  • XXL tube

Drip stop to prevent the juice from dripping

Drip stop to prevent the juice from dripping

The drip stop stops the dripping from the spout after juicing.

Extra large tube swallows even bigger fruits and vegetables

Extra large tube swallows even bigger fruits and vegetables

The extra large feeding tube swallows whole fruit and vegetables so you don't need to cut or chop them anymore.

Continuous juicing thanks to extra large capacity

Continuous juicing thanks to extra large capacity

2 l pulp container and 1,5 l juice jug allow you to juice more juice in one go.

Technical Specifications

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