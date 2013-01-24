Home
Aluminium Collection

Juicer

HR1865
  Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.
    -{discount-value}

    Aluminium Collection Juicer

    HR1865
    Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.

    Juicing has never been so easy as with this Philips juicer in anodised aluminium with unique micro-mesh filter, 700 W motor, XXL stainless steel feeding tube, drip stop, 2 l pulp container, and stylish 1.5 l juice jug.

    Aluminium Collection Juicer

    Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.

    Juicing has never been so easy as with this Philips juicer in anodised aluminium with unique micro-mesh filter, 700 W motor, XXL stainless steel feeding tube, drip stop, 2 l pulp container, and stylish 1.5 l juice jug. See all benefits

      Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.

      Unique micro-mesh filter, XXL tube and drip stop

      • 700W
      • 2L
      • XXL tube
      Drip stop to prevent the juice from dripping

      The drip stop stops the dripping from the spout after juicing.

      Extra large tube swallows even bigger fruits and vegetables

      The extra large feeding tube swallows whole fruit and vegetables so you don't need to cut or chop them anymore.

      Continuous juicing thanks to extra large capacity

      2 l pulp container and 1,5 l juice jug allow you to juice more juice in one go.

      Multiple speed control for soft and hard fruits

      With the multiple speed settings of your Philips juicer you can easily juice soft or hard fruits and vegetables.

      All parts are dishwasher safe

      All removable parts can be cleaned in the dishwasher.

      Recipe booklet offering various juice recipes

      This recipe booklet contains delicious and easy to make juice recipes to make with your Philips juicer.

      Micro mesh filter made of stainless steel

      Juices at speed with the powerful 700 Watt motor

      Juices at speed with the powerful 700 Watt motor.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Cleaning brush
        Yes
        Juice jug
        Yes

      • General specifications

        Drip-stop
        Yes
        Speed setting
        2
        Integrated cord storage
        Yes
        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        Safety clamps
        Yes
        Recipe booklet
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        Brushed aluminium
        Material lid
        SAN
        Material pulp container and pusher
        PP
        Material spout
        Stainless steel
        Material housing
        Brushed aluminium

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        700  W
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Cord length
        1.2  m
        Pulp container
        2  L
        Feeding tube dia
        83  mm
        Capacity juice jug
        1500  ml

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Juice jug
      • Cleaning brush

