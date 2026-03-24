ProductsSupport
en/id

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

Aluminium Collection Juicer

Discontinued

Support

Aluminium CollectionJuicer

HR1865/00

Aluminium Collection Juicer

Discontinued

Go to shop

Log in or create an account

Register your product

You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy

Register now

Manuals & Documentation

Important Information Manual Philips Viva Collection Juicer - English

  • PDF file, 2.9 MB
  • 24 March 2026

User Manual Philips Viva Collection Juicer - English

  • PDF file, 878 kB
  • 24 March 2026

Frequently Asked Questions

Troubleshooting

Contacting Philips

We're happy to help you