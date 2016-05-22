2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR1871/05
Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.
This Philips juicer extracts even more juice from your fruit and vegetables. Cleaning has never been easier thanks to the innovative quick clean sieve and integrated pulp container. Treat yourself with the joy of healthy homemade juice!
1000 W
QuickClean
2.5 L, XXL tube
Drip stop
Thanks to the innovative juice extraction system with the upside down sieve, this juicer extracts up to 10% more juice*. And depending on the type of fruit or vegetables one juices, it is possible to make up to 2.5 liters of juice in one go without the need to empty the pulp container.
The 80 mm extra large feeding tube allows you to juice even large fruits and vegetables like apples, carrots and beetroots without pre-cutting.
The 2 speeds of the Philips Juicer allow you to extract the most out of your favourite fruit and vegetables - both soft and hard.
3.4
of 5
78
Reviews
Ebokhyllami
22/05/2016
Singapore
Very happy with my new juicer!
Effective, easy to clean, great size. I can juice all I need for a meal in one go. For me it's perfect.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Avance Collection HR1871/00 Juicer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Avance Collection HR1871/00 Juicer
alok
20/06/2015
Singapore
Efficient and quick way to extract juice .Even my kids are happy doing work in kitchen.Easy to clean
fast and efficient way to handle all kind of fruits and vegetables used for extracting juice.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Avance Collection HR1871/00 Juicer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Avance Collection HR1871/00 Juicer
JOHNNY
30/07/2014
Singapore
Easily the best Juicer ever.
The Philips avance is one serious contender. It juices fast and efficiently, you can fit whole apples in, it's really easy to clean, and it looks and feels awesome...whenever I use it, I feel like I'm in a 6star restaurant- divine juicer! *****stars. Seriously recommend it.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Avance Collection HR1871/00 Juicer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Avance Collection HR1871/00 Juicer
Compared to Philips' number one juicer HR1861