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2 year warranty

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Avance Collection Juicer

Discontinued

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Avance CollectionJuicer

HR1871/05

Avance Collection Juicer

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

User Manual Philips Avance Collection Juicer

  • PDF file, 2.4 MB
  • 13 March 2026

This Philips juicer extracts even more juice from your fruit and vegetables. Cleaning has never been easier thanks to the innovative quick clean sieve and integrated pulp container. Treat yourself with the joy of healthy homemade juice! - English

  • PDF file
  • 16 October 2026

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