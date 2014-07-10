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2 year warranty

All series

  • Tough blending made easy
  • Tough blending made easy
  • Tough blending made easy
  • Tough blending made easy
  • Tough blending made easy
  • Tough blending made easy

Discontinued

Daily CollectionBlender

HR2000/50

3.2

| (11) Reviews

Tough blending made easy

The Philips blender offers a 400 W motor, 1.5 l jar and 5 star blade combined to create perfect end results. It's blending made easy.

See all benefits

5 star blade and 400 W motor

Tough blending made easy

  • 400W

  • 1.5 L Plastic Jar

  • 2 speed and pulse

  • 5 star blade

2 year guarantee

2 year guarantee

Fully-guaranteed for 2 years.

All parts are dishwasher safe

All parts are dishwasher safe

All removable parts can be cleaned in the dishwasher.

Break-resistant jar

Break-resistant jar

Avoid breakages with this reinforced plastic jar.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.2

of 5

11

Reviews

3
2

10/07/2014

Malaysia

Malaysia

i love it

i can make my ice blended at home now. love the sharp knives and very useful

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR2000/50 Blender

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR2000/50 Blender

30/10/2020

Singapore

Singapore

Basic blender for the kitchen

I’ve bought this blender >5 years ago and even it has past the 2-year warranty until now it’s still functioning well. Jar is made of light weight but tough good quality plastic that can handles all sorts of blending job. What I like besides the blades can crushed ice it can also blend chili seeds when blending chilies. That’s the difference with a 5-star jagged edge blades as compared to a 4-star straight edge blades I think. From some of the earlier reviews stating that the jar is leaky which I have also faced same issue but I realised that since the blade component is removal for washing it was not tightened properly after washing. Be sure to tighten the blade component tightly following the direction indicated at the base of the blade component. I suggest to do a water test after each removal of blade component by filling up the jar with some water to check for leakage before use to prevent any accidental mess from the leakage. I highly recommend this blender for its price point and reliability.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR2000/70 Blender

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR2000/70 Blender

10/09/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Great For What I Got It For!

I got this as I wanted a Blender to make Iced Cappuccino's, it works great at blending ice when using the pulverize feature which is something that I wanted in a Blender, it is very powerful and even though I only normally use the 1'st speed I like that it has 2, overall great Blender at a cheap Price!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection Blender

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection Blender

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