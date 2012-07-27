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2 year warranty

All series

  • Tough blending made easy
  • Tough blending made easy
  • Tough blending made easy
  • Tough blending made easy
  • Tough blending made easy
  • Tough blending made easy

Discontinued

Daily CollectionBlender

HR2004/70

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Tough blending made easy

This Philips blender HR2004/70 offers a 350 W motor, 1.5l jar and 5 star blade combined to create perfect end results. It's blending made easy.

See all benefits

Blender with 5 star blade and 350 W motor

Tough blending made easy

  • 350W

  • 1.5 L Plastic Jar

  • with filter

  • 2 speed and pulse

2 year guarantee

2 year guarantee

Fully-guaranteed for 2 years.

All parts are dishwasher safe

All parts are dishwasher safe

All removable parts can be cleaned in the dishwasher.

Break-resistant jar

Break-resistant jar

Avoid breakages with this reinforced plastic jar.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

27/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great product & easy use/to clean

Fantastic sized jug, lots of power, easy to use, and easy to clean - what more could you ask for! The whole design of this blender is good, and delivers on all levels. I would happily recommend this model to anyone looking for a value for money product :-)

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR2004/70 Blender

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR2004/70 Blender

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