2 year warranty
Discontinued
Tough blending made easy
This Philips blender HR2004/70 offers a 350 W motor, 1.5l jar and 5 star blade combined to create perfect end results. It's blending made easy.
350W
1.5 L Plastic Jar
with filter
2 speed and pulse
Fully-guaranteed for 2 years.
All removable parts can be cleaned in the dishwasher.
Avoid breakages with this reinforced plastic jar.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
thefifer
27/07/2012
United Kingdom
Great product & easy use/to clean
Fantastic sized jug, lots of power, easy to use, and easy to clean - what more could you ask for! The whole design of this blender is good, and delivers on all levels. I would happily recommend this model to anyone looking for a value for money product :-)
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR2004/70 Blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR2004/70 Blender