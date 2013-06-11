2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR2010/70
Tough blending made easy
This blender offers a 350 W motor, 1.5 l jar and 5 star blade combined to create perfect end results. It's blending made easy.
350W
1.5 L glass jar
with mill
2 speed and pulse
Scratches and smells are prevented by this high quality glass jar.
Clean easily and effectively by removing the blade from the jar.
This Philips blender, blends at different speeds and to different degrees with a choice of settings.
1.0
of 5
1
Review
colin17
11/06/2013
United Kingdom
Blender use
Poor instruction leaflet. No recipe book. No information that the two arrows on the jug and base unit have to be aligned before the machine will work. Not easy to align the arrows. If you have not used a blender before this is not for you.
This review was made for Daily Collection HR2010/50 Blender
This review was made for Daily Collection HR2010/50 Blender