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  • Tough blending made easy
  • Tough blending made easy
  • Tough blending made easy
  • Tough blending made easy
  • Tough blending made easy
  • Tough blending made easy
  • Tough blending made easy
  • Tough blending made easy
  • Tough blending made easy
  • Tough blending made easy
  • Tough blending made easy
  • Tough blending made easy
  • Tough blending made easy
  • Tough blending made easy

Discontinued

Daily CollectionBlender

HR2010/70

1

| (1) Review

Tough blending made easy

This blender offers a 350 W motor, 1.5 l jar and 5 star blade combined to create perfect end results. It's blending made easy.

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5 star blade and 350 W motor

Tough blending made easy

  • 350W

  • 1.5 L glass jar

  • with mill

  • 2 speed and pulse

High quality glass jar

High quality glass jar

Scratches and smells are prevented by this high quality glass jar.

Detachable blade

Detachable blade

Clean easily and effectively by removing the blade from the jar.

Multiple speeds for soft and hard ingredients

Multiple speeds for soft and hard ingredients

This Philips blender, blends at different speeds and to different degrees with a choice of settings.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

1.0

of 5

1

Review

5
4
3
2

11/06/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Blender use

Poor instruction leaflet. No recipe book. No information that the two arrows on the jug and base unit have to be aligned before the machine will work. Not easy to align the arrows. If you have not used a blender before this is not for you.

This review was made for Daily Collection HR2010/50 Blender

This review was made for Daily Collection HR2010/50 Blender

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