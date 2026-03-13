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2 year warranty
Food Preparation
All series
Daily Collection Blender
Discontinued
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HR2102/06
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Eco passport Philips Daily Collection Blender
EU Declaration of conformity Philips Daily Collection Blender HR2102
The Philips blender mill sealing ring slips out
Ingredients stick to the jar walls of my Philips blender
Foam is coming out of my Philips blender
My Philips blender is not working
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