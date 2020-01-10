2 year warranty
Discontinued
More than a blender
The Philips blender is your gateway to serving variety every day. Make your own fresh juices. Blend homemade soups or create nutritional smoothies. With 350W, multiple speed settings and a fruit filter the possibilities are unlimited
350 W
2 L Plastic Jar
with multi mill
5 speed and pulse
Blend at different speeds and to different degrees with a choice of settings.
With 2 years world-wide warrantee.
Crush and blend to perfection with these ultra-sharp, long-lasting serrated blades.
4.4
of 5
36
Reviews
91%
recommend this product
RJ12
10/01/2020
Indonesia
Great product!
Fast and powerful blending (able to blend ice) with a steady base. On top of that it looks great in my kitchen.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HR2115/30 Blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HR2115/30 Blender
KRoy
10/09/2020
Singapore
Philips - Excellent dry grinder n chopper
Very good kitchen mixer grinder for all type of grinding/chopping needs in your kitchen. Highly recommended for Indian households.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HR2118/01 Blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HR2118/01 Blender
AlanC
10/06/2019
Singapore
Ice crushing Blending Mode
[Employee of philipsglobal] This Machines is totally awesome!! tried to blend so ice cubes and the results is great . Blender is strong and powerful. fluffy texture without big ice block cubes like others. Tried to do some milk shakes and blend chili padi. it came out fast. Kids likes the end results, Washing was real simple/ just rinse of water all the dirt will just come out.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HR2118/01 Blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HR2118/01 Blender