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2 year warranty

All series

  • Standard Product Photo Philips Blender HR2115/30
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Blender
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Blender
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Blender HR2115/30
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Blender
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Blender
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Blender HR2115/30
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Blender
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Blender
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Blender
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Blender HR2115/30
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Blender
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Blender
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Blender HR2115/30
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Blender
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Blender
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Blender HR2115/30
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Blender
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Blender
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Blender

Discontinued

Blender

HR2115/30

4.4

| (36) Reviews | 91% recommend this product

More than a blender

The Philips blender is your gateway to serving variety every day. Make your own fresh juices. Blend homemade soups or create nutritional smoothies. With 350W, multiple speed settings and a fruit filter the possibilities are unlimited

See all benefits

Blend super smoothie,tasty soups and healthy juice

More than a blender

  • 350 W

  • 2 L Plastic Jar

  • with multi mill

  • 5 speed and pulse

Multiple speeds

Multiple speeds

Blend at different speeds and to different degrees with a choice of settings.

2 year guarantee

2 year guarantee

With 2 years world-wide warrantee.

Ultra-sharp, long lasting serrated blades

Ultra-sharp, long lasting serrated blades

Crush and blend to perfection with these ultra-sharp, long-lasting serrated blades.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

36

Reviews

91%

recommend this product

10/01/2020

Indonesia

Indonesia

Great product!

Fast and powerful blending (able to blend ice) with a steady base. On top of that it looks great in my kitchen.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HR2115/30 Blender

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HR2115/30 Blender

10/09/2020

Singapore

Singapore

Philips - Excellent dry grinder n chopper

Very good kitchen mixer grinder for all type of grinding/chopping needs in your kitchen. Highly recommended for Indian households.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HR2118/01 Blender

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HR2118/01 Blender

10/06/2019

Singapore

Singapore

Ice crushing Blending Mode

[Employee of philipsglobal] This Machines is totally awesome!! tried to blend so ice cubes and the results is great . Blender is strong and powerful. fluffy texture without big ice block cubes like others. Tried to do some milk shakes and blend chili padi. it came out fast. Kids likes the end results, Washing was real simple/ just rinse of water all the dirt will just come out.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HR2118/01 Blender

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HR2118/01 Blender

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