Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
ID
1

Search terms

Ice cream maker

HR2303
Overall Rating / 5
  • Delicious homemade ice cream Delicious homemade ice cream Delicious homemade ice cream
    -{discount-value}

    Ice cream maker

    HR2303
    Overall Rating / 5

    Delicious homemade ice cream

    Ice-cream maker for making up to 0.8 l of sorbet, frozen yoghurt or hard ice cream. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Ice cream maker

    Delicious homemade ice cream

    Ice-cream maker for making up to 0.8 l of sorbet, frozen yoghurt or hard ice cream. See all benefits

    Delicious homemade ice cream

    Ice-cream maker for making up to 0.8 l of sorbet, frozen yoghurt or hard ice cream. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Ice cream maker

    Delicious homemade ice cream

    Ice-cream maker for making up to 0.8 l of sorbet, frozen yoghurt or hard ice cream. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all ice-cream-maker

      Delicious homemade ice cream

      • 20 W
      • 0.8 liter
      Powerful cooling system

      Powerful cooling system

      Cooling element and 20 Watt motor for delicious homemade ice cream.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        20  W
        Capacity
        0.8  L
        Freezing time cooling element
        18  hour(s)
        Preparation time
        20-40  minute(s)

      • Design

        Bowl
        Plastic PP
        Cover
        SAN transparent
        Motor housing
        Plastic PP
        Stirrer
        PBTP
        Color
        White with green accents

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.