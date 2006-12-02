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2 year warranty
Food Preparation
All series
Ice cream maker
Discontinued
HR2303
Delicious homemade ice cream
Ice-cream maker for making up to 0.8 l of sorbet, frozen yoghurt or hard ice cream.
20 W
0.8 liter
Cooling element and 20 Watt motor for delicious homemade ice cream.
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