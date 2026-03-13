ProductsSupport
en/id

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

Ice cream maker

Discontinued

Support

Ice cream maker

HR2303

Ice cream maker

Discontinued

Go to shop

Log in or create an account

Register your product

You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy

Register now

Manuals & Documentation

User Manual Philips - English

  • PDF file, 589.4 kB
  • 13 March 2026

Ice-cream maker for making up to 0.8 l of sorbet, frozen yoghurt or hard ice cream. - English

  • PDF file
  • 29 March 2026

Frequently Asked Questions

Troubleshooting

Contacting Philips

We're happy to help you