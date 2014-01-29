2 year warranty
Discontinued
Freshly squeezed juice easily
With this Philips citrus press you can easily prepare delicious homemade citrus juice. Thanks to its compact design the citrus press can easily be stored and all parts are dishwasher safe which will save you time washing up.
0.4 L
25 W
Auto reverse
Cord storage
Thanks to its very compact design the appliance can easily be stored in small spaces and cupboards.
4.4
of 5
31
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
JanethLimGarcia83
29/01/2014
Singapore
For easy and convenience use!
This is actually amazing! I prepared all the ingredients especially for squeezing in the Lime and Lemon Thanks so much Philips!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR2737/70 Citrus press
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR2737/70 Citrus press
JOHANLIAUW
04/06/2012
Singapore
It's easy to use!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR2737/70 Citrus press
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR2737/70 Citrus press
philipcheo
29/05/2012
Singapore
Good product.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR2737/70 Citrus press
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR2737/70 Citrus press