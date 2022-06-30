Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers
2 year warranty
Food Preparation
All series
Juicer
Discontinued
Support
HR2826
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
Localized commercial leaflet
User Manual - English
All (4)
Is my Philips Juicer dishwasher safe?
Will certain ingredients cause pigment discoloration?
Can I juice citrus fruits with my Philips juicer?
What can I juice with my Philips juicer?
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you