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2 year warranty

All series

  • Fast, fresh and fun
  • Fast, fresh and fun
  • Fast, fresh and fun
  • Fast, fresh and fun
  • Fast, fresh and fun
  • Fast, fresh and fun
  • Fast, fresh and fun
  • Fast, fresh and fun
  • Fast, fresh and fun
  • Fast, fresh and fun
  • Fast, fresh and fun
  • Fast, fresh and fun
  • Fast, fresh and fun
  • Fast, fresh and fun
  • Fast, fresh and fun
  • Fast, fresh and fun
  • Fast, fresh and fun
  • Fast, fresh and fun
  • Fast, fresh and fun
  • Fast, fresh and fun

Discontinued

Mini blender

HR2870/60

Fast, fresh and fun

The Philips Mini-Blender helps preparing fun recipes like smoothies, shakes, soups, dips, exotic cocktails or decadent desserts… In just seconds, you can prepare up to two portions, using delicious fresh ingredients. Enjoy!.

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Fast, fresh and fun

  • 250W

  • 0.6 L plastic jar

  • with filter, mill and chopper

  • 2 speed

600 ml jar

600 ml jar

With the 600 ml jar, you can ideally store two portions.

2 beakers with lid

2 beakers with lid

2 beakers with lid, good for storage or take away.

Chopper for chopping various ingredients

Chopper for chopping various ingredients

The Philips blender accessory complete your blender. This chopper chops vegetables like onions, herbs, nuts and meat into fine pieces.

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