2 year warranty
Discontinued
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Inna awesome
29/06/2020
Indonesia
simple and great purpose
this tiny items help me alot when I want to juice guava or soursop. I've been using this product for 4 years. and still excellent performance.
Pros
light, cute, simple, durable, easy to wash, and we can use for so many fruit
Cons
nothing
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HR2938/55
Date of Use 2018-06-29
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HR2938/55
Date of Use 2018-06-29