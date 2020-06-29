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2 year warranty

All series

        Discontinued

        HR2938/55

        HR2938/55

        5

        | (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

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        Reviews

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        5.0

        of 5

        1

        Review

        100%

        recommend this product

        4
        3
        2
        1

        29/06/2020

        Indonesia

        Indonesia

        simple and great purpose

        this tiny items help me alot when I want to juice guava or soursop. I've been using this product for 4 years. and still excellent performance.

        Pros

        light, cute, simple, durable, easy to wash, and we can use for so many fruit

        Cons

        nothing

        Yes, I recommend this product

        This review was made for HR2938/55

        Date of Use 2018-06-29

        Yes, I recommend this product

        This review was made for HR2938/55

        Date of Use 2018-06-29

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