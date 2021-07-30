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2 year warranty

All series

  • Standard Product Photo Philips Series 5000 Accessory for Blender HR3210/55
  • Front Product Photo Philips Series 5000 Accessory for Blender HR3210/55
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Series 5000 Accessory for Blender HR3210/55
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Series 5000 Accessory for Blender HR3210/55
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Series 5000 Accessory for Blender HR3210/55
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Series 5000 Accessory for Blender HR3210/55
  • Front Product Photo Philips Series 5000 Accessory for Blender HR3210/55
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Series 5000 Accessory for Blender HR3210/55
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Series 5000 Accessory for Blender HR3210/55
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Series 5000 Accessory for Blender HR3210/55

Discontinued

Series 5000Accessory for Blender

HR3210/55

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Unlimited variety of dishes

Enjoy unlimited variety of dishes with the Philips Multi-chopper accessory. Achieve perfect end result on different ingredients. Quick and easy to use and clean.

See all benefits

Compatible products

5000 Series

5000 Series
Blender

HR2223/70

Series 5000

Series 5000
Blender Core

HR2222/00

Series 5000

Series 5000
Blender Core

HR2223/60

Perfectly fine results

Unlimited variety of dishes

  • Chopper

0% BPA

0% BPA

Made of BPA-free materials.

2 year warranty

2 year warranty

You enjoy a 2-year warranty - which is our guarantee of long-lasting quality and operation.

Compatible with HR2221, HR2222 and HR2223

Enjoy your extra accessory with our Philips 5000 Series blenders: HR2221, HR2222 and HR2223.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

30/07/2021

Indonesia

Indonesia

Produk ini sangat bermanfaat sekali buat saya

Karena produk ini sangat membantu saya berjualan sehari hari tanpa repot dan sangat canggih

Pros

Kualitas nya bagus

Cons

Bagi saya tidak ada

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Series 5000 HR3210/55 Aksesori untuk Blender

Date of Use 2019-07-29

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Series 5000 HR3210/55 Aksesori untuk Blender

Date of Use 2019-07-29

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