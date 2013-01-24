Home
Series 5000

Accessory for Blender

HR3210/55
  Unlimited variety of dishes
    Unlimited variety of dishes

    Enjoy unlimited variety of dishes with the Philips Multi-chopper accessory. Achieve perfect end result on different ingredients. Quick and easy to use and clean. See all benefits

    Unlimited variety of dishes

    Unlimited variety of dishes

    Unlimited variety of dishes

      Unlimited variety of dishes

      Perfectly fine results

      • Chopper
      0% BPA

      Made of BPA-free materials.

      2 year warranty

      You enjoy a 2-year warranty - which is our guarantee of long-lasting quality and operation.

      Easy clean

      Quick and easy to use and clean. Dishwasher safe.

      Dishwasher safe

      All parts are dishwasher safe.

      400 ml capacity

      Philips Chopper has a 400 ml capacity so you can chop easily different kinds of ingredients like meat, nuts, garlic every day.

      Compatible with HR2221, HR2222 and HR2223

      Enjoy your extra accessory with our Philips 5000 Series blenders: HR2221, HR2222 and HR2223.

      Break resistant

      Break resistant compared to typical glass jar.

      Technical Specifications

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Working capacity multi chopper
        400  ml

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

