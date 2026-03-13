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2 year warranty

All series

Series 5000 Accessory for Blender

Discontinued

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Series 5000Accessory for Blender

HR3210/55

Series 5000 Accessory for Blender

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

EU Declaration of Conformity

  • PDF file, 352.6 kB
  • 13 March 2026

3000 045 23054_UM_Chopper_HR3210 DFU - English

  • PDF file, 818.3 kB
  • 13 March 2026

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