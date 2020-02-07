Series 5000

2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR3211/55
Effortless homemade Sambal in seconds
Enjoy homemade delicious sambal with the Philips Sambal Maker accessory. Achieve your desired Sambal texture fast and effortlessly. Quick and easy to use and clean.
Accessory for Blender
Patented S-shearing Blade Technology imitates human shearing action to stir and push ingredients to thick, chunky sauce for desired sambal texture.
Philips Sambal Maker has a 150g capacity so you can create 8-10 portions of perfectly fine sambal.
Quick and easy to use and clean.
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