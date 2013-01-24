Series 5000

Effortless homemade Sambal in seconds
Enjoy homemade delicious sambal with the Philips Sambal Maker accessory. Achieve your desired Sambal texture fast and effortlessly. Quick and easy to use and clean. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Effortless homemade Sambal in seconds
Enjoy homemade delicious sambal with the Philips Sambal Maker accessory. Achieve your desired Sambal texture fast and effortlessly. Quick and easy to use and clean. See all benefits
Effortless homemade Sambal in seconds
Enjoy homemade delicious sambal with the Philips Sambal Maker accessory. Achieve your desired Sambal texture fast and effortlessly. Quick and easy to use and clean. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Effortless homemade Sambal in seconds
Enjoy homemade delicious sambal with the Philips Sambal Maker accessory. Achieve your desired Sambal texture fast and effortlessly. Quick and easy to use and clean. See all benefits
Quick and easy to use and clean.
You enjoy a 2-year warranty - which is our guarantee of long-lasting quality and operation.
All parts of your Philips Sambal Maker are dishwasher safe.
Made of BPA-free materials.
Patented S-shearing Blade Technology imitates human shearing action to stir and push ingredients to thick, chunky sauce for desired sambal texture.
Philips Sambal Maker has a 150g capacity so you can create 8-10 portions of perfectly fine sambal.
Enjoy your Sambal Maker with our Philips 5000 Series blenders: HR2221, HR2222 and HR2223.
The Sambal Maker will operate only if the lid is fully locked.
General specifications
Finishing
Technical specifications
Country of origin
Service