ProductsSupport
en/id

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

  • HR3211_55_RFT_Print_CMYK.tif
  • HR3211_55_RFT_Print_CMYK.tif

Discontinued

Series 5000Sambal Maker

HR3211/55

Effortless homemade Sambal in seconds

Enjoy homemade delicious sambal with the Philips Sambal Maker accessory. Achieve your desired Sambal texture fast and effortlessly. Quick and easy to use and clean.

See all benefits
Compatible products
5000 Series

5000 Series
Blender

HR2223/70

Series 5000

Series 5000
Blender Core

HR2222/00

Series 5000

Series 5000
Blender Core

HR2223/60

For your desired Sambal texture

Effortless homemade Sambal in seconds

  • Accessory for Blender

Patented S-shearing Blade Technology

Patented S-shearing Blade Technology imitates human shearing action to stir and push ingredients to thick, chunky sauce for desired sambal texture.

150g capacity so you can create perfectly fine sambal

Philips Sambal Maker has a 150g capacity so you can create 8-10 portions of perfectly fine sambal.

Easy clean

Easy clean

Quick and easy to use and clean.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.