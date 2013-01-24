Home
Series 5000

Sambal Maker

HR3211/55
  Effortless homemade Sambal in seconds
    Series 5000 Sambal Maker

    HR3211/55
    Effortless homemade Sambal in seconds

    Enjoy homemade delicious sambal with the Philips Sambal Maker accessory. Achieve your desired Sambal texture fast and effortlessly. Quick and easy to use and clean. See all benefits

    Series 5000 Sambal Maker

    Series 5000 Sambal Maker

      For your desired Sambal texture

      • Accessory for Blender
      Easy clean

      Easy clean

      Quick and easy to use and clean.

      2 year warranty

      2 year warranty

      You enjoy a 2-year warranty - which is our guarantee of long-lasting quality and operation.

      Dishwasher safe

      Dishwasher safe

      All parts of your Philips Sambal Maker are dishwasher safe.

      0% BPA

      0% BPA

      Made of BPA-free materials.

      Patented S-shearing Blade Technology

      Patented S-shearing Blade Technology imitates human shearing action to stir and push ingredients to thick, chunky sauce for desired sambal texture.

      150g capacity so you can create perfectly fine sambal

      Philips Sambal Maker has a 150g capacity so you can create 8-10 portions of perfectly fine sambal.

      Compatible with HR2221, HR2222 and HR2223

      Enjoy your Sambal Maker with our Philips 5000 Series blenders: HR2221, HR2222 and HR2223.

      Safety-lock

      The Sambal Maker will operate only if the lid is fully locked.

      Technical Specifications

      • General specifications

        Type of lid
        Removable

      • Finishing

        Material of main body
        Plastic
        Material jar
        Plastic
        Material blade
        Plastic

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity jar
        150g

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

