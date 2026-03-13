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2 year warranty

Series 5000 Sambal Maker

Discontinued

Support

Series 5000Sambal Maker

HR3211/55

Series 5000 Sambal Maker

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

EU Declaration of Conformity

  • PDF file, 352.6 kB
  • 13 March 2026

User Manual Philips Series 5000 Sambal Maker HR3211/55 - English

  • PDF file, 488.5 kB
  • 13 March 2026

Frequently Asked Questions

Troubleshooting