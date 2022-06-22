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2 year warranty
Food Preparation
All series
Food processor
Discontinued
Support
HR7640/80
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Localized commercial leaflet
User Manual - English
All (2)
Should I clean my Philips food processor before first use?
Can I pour boiling hot liquids into the jar of my Philips blender?
The motor of my Philips food processor will not run steadily
My Philips food processor will not switch on
Kneading accessory/blade of my Philips food processor fails to turn
My Philips Food processor has suddenly stopped working
Contacting Philips
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