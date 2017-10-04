2 year warranty
Discontinued
HS8060/24
with refill and charge stand
NIVEA FOR MEN moisturizing shaving conditioner is dispensed directly onto your skin
Simply pump the NIVEA FOR MEN shaving conditioner from the refill can directly into the Philips NIVEA FOR MEN shaver.
The Flex Tracker automatically tracks the curves of your face and helps to protect against skin irritation.
4.0
of 5
22
Reviews
Gipo
04/10/2017
United Kingdom
Worlds greatest Shaver
I wish they still made these shavers. I believe it was one of the best on the market.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HS8060/25 NIVEA FOR MEN shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HS8060/25 NIVEA FOR MEN shaver
MK150
15/04/2016
Australia
Perfect Shaver
This shaver was my first and only shaver that I've ever used in my life. I'm not just talking about the brand, I bought this shaver in 2011 and still use it today. It has served me well. The day I decide to buy a new shaver, I'll definitely plan on buying the same one. The only con is that the dispenser system is useless for me because I use a different cream than to the one that was designed for this shaver. I would prefer applying the cream myself anyway.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HS8060/24 NIVEA FOR MEN shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HS8060/24 NIVEA FOR MEN shaver
ducati1966
23/02/2016
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
great wet and dry function
great product excellent value for money, reliable, great design.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HS8060/24 NIVEA FOR MEN shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HS8060/24 NIVEA FOR MEN shaver
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2025 data, research conducted in October 2025