I have been using this razor for about 2 years now and it has never let me down. I use it every day it is Comfortable to use and it does not mark my skin. I have used Phillip's shavers since the late 50s and this without doubt is the best I have used, I like the skin cream product that goes into the razor. I was a bit concerned at first that there was nothing to collect the hairs in, but because of the cream they collect on the underneath of the heads and you just rinse them away afterwards. I have often used it in the shower when I have been in a hurry without any problems. I like it and would buy another or compatible one when this one packs in.