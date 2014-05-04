2 year warranty
Discontinued
HTB3510/98
Powerful cinematic surround sound with deep bass
Pump up your home entertainment experience with the Philips home theater system HTB3510. Exposed speakers drivers offering powerful 1000W with double basepipes and immersive 3D Blu-ray Disc playback.
3D Blu-ray
1000W
HDMI is a direct digital connection that can carry digital HD video as well as digital multichannel audio. By eliminating the conversion to analog signals it delivers perfect picture and sound quality, completely free from noise. Movies in standard definition can now be enjoyed in true high definition resolution - ensuring more details and more true-to-life pictures.
3.8
of 5
5
Reviews
DjOnez
04/05/2014
Malaysia
This Product Is Awesome
Have a smart design & compatible at any place. Easy to use & connect with my laptop, Dj device & internet. Have a excellent true sound and easy to synchronize with my laptop HD graphic card & HD audio card for the excellent result.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTB3510 5.1 3D Blu-ray Home theater
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTB3510 5.1 3D Blu-ray Home theater
Jlbsmart4711
14/03/2017
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Great look and top quality sound
I honestly would say it's the easiest Blu-ray surround sound home entertainment system to set up colour coded speaker connection onthe wire and the player instruction DVD with it on screen set up and then a test play of the surround sound so you hear the sound pay through each speaker I play music dvds and cds the sound is fantastic balance when it's set up is always truly balanced never touch bass or distorted and if you have a smart TV it's got great features and easy "to do" things on it gloss black and a little crome finish best things I've ever bought and if you need to know anything about any problems Philips on line help is very helpful in giving real examples of set ups or problems that others have had and how they sorted it can't fault it or the after service 10 / 10
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTB3510 5.1 3D Blu-ray Home theater
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTB3510 5.1 3D Blu-ray Home theater
Mike14
27/11/2015
United Kingdom
Great powerful system
It is everything and more than you expect a great powerful and durable system!
This review was made for HTB3510 5.1 3D Blu-ray Home theater
This review was made for HTB3510 5.1 3D Blu-ray Home theater
To check whether Video on Demand is available in your country, please visit www.philips.com/blu-ray.
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Dolby and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Inc.