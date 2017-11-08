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2 year warranty
Home audio
All series
5.1 3D Blu-ray Home theater
Discontinued
Support
HTB3520/98
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Firmware History
Quick start guide - English
User manual - English
All (5)
How to cancel automatic disc playback on my Philips player?
I cannot change subtitle language with remote control
What is NFC and how to use it with my Philips device?
How to use NFC feature of my Philips device?
How to setup ARC for my Philips Home Theatre system?
DivX subtitles not displayed on my Philips HTS
Subtitle button on my player's remote not working
I forgot the password of my Philips device
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