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Discontinued

5.1 3D Blu-ray Home theater

HTB5540D/98

5

| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

True cinematic experience with Crystal Clear Sound

Enrich music and movies, with this Philips home theater. With a 15mm soft-dome, horn-loaded tweeter, audio has never sounded more distortion-free. With a powerful 3 x stronger “Ribbed” Bass Reflex system for ultra-lifelike low notes.

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Obsessed with Sound

True cinematic experience with Crystal Clear Sound

  • Crystal Clear Sound

  • Built-in Wi-Fi & Bluetooth®

  • HDMI hub & iPod/iPhone via USB

  • 1000W

Wireless rear speakers option for clutter free placement

Wireless rear speakers option for clutter free placement

Wireless rear speakers give you scalability and mobility in speaker placement. Developed using interference-free technology, wireless speakers provide full surround sound without unsightly wire connections.

Full HD 3D Blu-ray for a truly immersive 3D movie experience

Full HD 3D Blu-ray for a truly immersive 3D movie experience

Be enthralled by 3D movies in your own living room on a Full HD 3D TV. Active 3D uses the latest generation of fast switching displays for real life depth and realism in full 1080x1920 HD resolution. By watching these images through special glasses with right and left lenses that are timed to open and close in synchrony with alternating images, the full HD 3D viewing experience is created in your home cinema. Premium 3D movie releases on Blu-ray offer a wide, high quality selection of content. Blu-ray also delivers uncompressed surround sound for an unbelievably real audio experience.

1000W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

1000W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

27/07/2014

Malaysia

Malaysia

GREAT SOUND AND POWERFUL BASS

MUST TRY IT. IT MAKE MY WORLD OF SOUND BECOME REALITY..

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTB5540D 5.1 3D Blu-ray Home theater

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTB5540D 5.1 3D Blu-ray Home theater

26/06/2014

Australia

Australia

this product has great featured

Quality sound and quality pictures. But problem has can't convert 2D to 3D

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTB5540D 5.1 3D Blu-ray Home theater

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTB5540D 5.1 3D Blu-ray Home theater

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