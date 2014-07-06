2 year warranty
Discontinued
HTB5570D/98
True cinematic experience with Crystal Clear Sound
Enrich music and movies, with this Philips home theater . With a 15mm soft-dome, horn-loaded tweeter, audio has never sounded more distortion-free. With a powerful 3 x stronger “Ribbed” Bass Reflex system for ultra-lifelike low notes.
Crystal Clear Sound
Built-in Wi-Fi & Bluetooth®
HDMI hub & iPod/iPhone via USB
1000W
Enjoy larger-than-life 3D playback and crystal-clear 5.1 or 7.1 audio by simply plugging our player's audio HDMI x 2 output to the connection in your non-3D AV receiver.
Enjoy your favorite music while charging your iPod/iPhone! Simply connect your iPod/iPhone with its USB cable to the USB port of the Home Theater System. It charges your iPod/iPhone while it plays so you can enjoy your music and not have to worry about your Apple device battery running out.
Thanks to built-in WiFi, by simply connecting your home theater directly to your home network, you can experience a rich selection of popular online services. You can enjoy some of the best websites offering movies, pictures, infotainment and other online contents tailored to fit your TV screen.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
KenPrime
06/07/2014
Malaysia
very powerful and clear sound
the main unit can read rmvb and mkv format as well. it's great. It can also show chinese characters on the menu. i'm very pleased to get myself one of this.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTB5570D 5.1 3D Blu-ray Home theater
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTB5570D 5.1 3D Blu-ray Home theater
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