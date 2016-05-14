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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

5.1 3D Blu-ray Home theater

HTB5580/98

3.8

| (5) Reviews | 80% recommend this product

1000W Powerful cinematic surround sound

Enrich music and movies, with this Philips home theater . With a 15mm soft-dome, horn-loaded tweeter, audio has never sounded more distortion-free. With a powerful 3 x stronger “Ribbed” Bass Reflex system for ultra-lifelike low notes.

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with wireless rear speaker

1000W Powerful cinematic surround sound

  • Crystal Clear Sound

  • Wireless rear speakers

  • Built-in WiFi, Bluetooth & NFC

  • 1000W

Bluetooth wireless music streaming from your music devices

Bluetooth wireless music streaming from your music devices

Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD for high fidelity surround sound

Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD for high fidelity surround sound

Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential deliver the finest sound from your Blu-ray Discs. Audio reproduced is virtually indistinguishable from the studio master, so you hear what the creators intended for you to hear. Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential complete your high definition entertainment experience.

Powerful speakers with double basspipes for great sound

Powerful speakers with double basspipes for great sound

Powerful speakers with a bass-reflex system and double basspipes enhance the lower frequencies and deliver rock-solid, deep bass sounds. You'll be able to hear the lowest murmur or the deepest roar.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.8

of 5

5

Reviews

80%

recommend this product

4
2

14/05/2016

Malaysia

Malaysia

It has superb sound quality.

I have this product. The surround sound quality is superb. You can enjoy and feel the song with this. Everything working properly. No doubt yet. I recommend this product.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTB5580 5.1 3D Blu-ray Home theater

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTB5580 5.1 3D Blu-ray Home theater

30/07/2014

Malaysia

Malaysia

Superb Sound at Awesome price

I have been using this product for last 3 days and I am really happy about my decision of buying this product. i did compare it with other similar home theaters but this really felt the best. The sound quality is amazing and oomph factor has mesmerized me. These are my initial feedback, will update this review after 1 month of use.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTB5580 5.1 3D Blu-ray Home theater

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTB5580 5.1 3D Blu-ray Home theater

08/07/2016

US

US

Verified buyer

this product have great features with amazing performence

this product is powerd 1000 w rms amp in assosiasion with dolby and dts

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTB5580 5.1 3D Blu-ray Home theater

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTB5580 5.1 3D Blu-ray Home theater

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Disclaimers

  1. To check whether Video on Demand is available in your country, please visit www.philips.com/blu-ray.

  2. DivX, DivX Certified, and associated logos are trademarks of DivXNetworks, Inc. and are used under license.

  3. Dolby and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Inc.