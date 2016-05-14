2 year warranty
Discontinued
1000W Powerful cinematic surround sound
Enrich music and movies, with this Philips home theater . With a 15mm soft-dome, horn-loaded tweeter, audio has never sounded more distortion-free. With a powerful 3 x stronger “Ribbed” Bass Reflex system for ultra-lifelike low notes.
Crystal Clear Sound
Wireless rear speakers
Built-in WiFi, Bluetooth & NFC
1000W
Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential deliver the finest sound from your Blu-ray Discs. Audio reproduced is virtually indistinguishable from the studio master, so you hear what the creators intended for you to hear. Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential complete your high definition entertainment experience.
Powerful speakers with a bass-reflex system and double basspipes enhance the lower frequencies and deliver rock-solid, deep bass sounds. You'll be able to hear the lowest murmur or the deepest roar.
3.8
of 5
5
Reviews
80%
recommend this product
Subhash
14/05/2016
Malaysia
It has superb sound quality.
I have this product. The surround sound quality is superb. You can enjoy and feel the song with this. Everything working properly. No doubt yet. I recommend this product.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTB5580 5.1 3D Blu-ray Home theater
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTB5580 5.1 3D Blu-ray Home theater
Srivijay82
30/07/2014
Malaysia
Superb Sound at Awesome price
I have been using this product for last 3 days and I am really happy about my decision of buying this product. i did compare it with other similar home theaters but this really felt the best. The sound quality is amazing and oomph factor has mesmerized me. These are my initial feedback, will update this review after 1 month of use.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTB5580 5.1 3D Blu-ray Home theater
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTB5580 5.1 3D Blu-ray Home theater
vinshan
08/07/2016
US
Verified buyer
this product have great features with amazing performence
this product is powerd 1000 w rms amp in assosiasion with dolby and dts
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTB5580 5.1 3D Blu-ray Home theater
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTB5580 5.1 3D Blu-ray Home theater
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