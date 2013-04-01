CinemaPerfect HD for clearer and sharper video playback

Philips' CinemaPerfect HD engine offers a new standard in clear and sharp video playback. This intelligent engine reduces noise and sharpens images to bring you higher quality video images than previously seen. Video noise reduction and super scaling work to reduce the noise that is produced when video is compressed into MPEG format. With improved color processing, the engine produces sharp, deep images on screen.