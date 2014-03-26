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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

5.1 DVD Home theater

HTD5550/98

Powerful cinematic surround sound with deep sound

Bring the power of the cinema into your home! This Philips home theater has speakers with double basspipes offering powerful 1000W surround sound and in Full HD 1080p with DVD Disc playback.

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Powerful cinematic surround sound with deep sound

  • Double basspipes

  • HDMI ARC & USB

  • Built-in Bluetooth

  • 1000W

Powerful speakers with double basspipes for great sound

Powerful speakers with double basspipes for great sound

Powerful speakers with a bass-reflex system and double basspipes enhance the lower frequencies and deliver rock-solid, deep bass sounds. You'll be able to hear the lowest murmur or the deepest roar.

Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

Because Dolby Digital, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.

1000W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

1000W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

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Disclaimers

  1. DivX, DivX Certified, and associated logos are trademarks of DivXNetworks, Inc. and are used under license.

  2. Dolby and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Inc.