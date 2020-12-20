This is my first Blu-Ray player, so I don't have much experience. Lets just start somewhere and keep on going... Right out of the box, I loved the look of the system and speakers. The speakers all have actual subwoofers built in, which is pretty amazing still to me. 300 watts of power makes this thing awfully loud for an average living room, possibly even above average. The hookup is extremely easy. It's the first time I've ever bought a sound product that has quick-connects for the speakers instead of speaker wire that you have to thread manually, one way or another. The bass is frankly unbelievable for the size of the subwoofer. The picture of the Blu-Ray playback is just out of this world. The first movie I chose to watch was Oz, the great and powerful... Once every five minutes I said to my wife "I can't believe how amazing this is." The device is also quite easy to use. It took some playing with, as usual, to figure every last feature out. The features are all where they belong in menus and not hard to find though. If in doubt, read the manual. It's all there! The CEC controls work great too (can control the tv with the Blu-Ray remote and vice versa. This system was enough to straight up amaze me. The Netflix works well, as does the vudu, too. BD live features are flawless, as well. I love this system and it just furthers my already large trust in Philips' products.