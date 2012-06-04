2 year warranty
Discontinued
HTS3562/98
Powerful surround sound
Bring the power of the cinema into your home! Pump up your home entertainment experience with exposed speakers drivers offering powerful 600W surround sound and immersive 3D Blu-ray Disc playback.
3D Blu-ray
DivX Plus HD on your Blu-ray player and/or DVD player offers the latest in DivX technology to let you enjoy HD videos and movies from the Internet direct to your Philips HDTV or PC. DivX Plus HD supports the playback of DivX Plus content (H.264 HD video with high-quality AAC audio in an MKV file container) while also supporting previous versions of DivX video up to 1080p. DivX Plus HD for true HD digital video.
2.7
of 5
3
Reviews
Meng_CheongTham
04/06/2012
Singapore
Good buy and value for money.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS3562 5.1 Home theater
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS3562 5.1 Home theater
SenaYeo
15/06/2012
Singapore
On first installation, HDMI ARC did not work. That is to say after connecting to the TV, the sound from the TV cannot be connected to the audio system. Referring to the manual, I had to reset to default factory settings. It works! Disappointingly, being a basic model, there's no resume play after pressing the stop button during midplay of a Bluray movie. Overall, it's just an average sound home theater. Not immersive sound as clamed.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS3562 5.1 Home theater
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS3562 5.1 Home theater
BeeOOI
03/12/2015
Malaysia
Very poor quality. After 1 year, power supply damage.
Not reliable. The power supply malfunction just slightly after 1 year. I used it less than 10 movies. Even call the help desk but not helpful. Disappointed.
This review was made for HTS3562 5.1 Home theater
This review was made for HTS3562 5.1 Home theater
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