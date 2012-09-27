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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

Immersive Sound5.1 Home theater

HTS3563/98

3.5

| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Powerful surround sound

Bring the power of the cinema into your home! Pump up your home entertainment experience with exposed speakers drivers offering powerful 600W surround sound and immersive 3D Blu-ray Disc playback.

See all benefits

With Blu-ray 3D

Powerful surround sound

  • Smart TV

  • 3D Blu-ray

Optional WiFi accessory to wirelessly connect to internet

DivX Plus HD Certified for high definition DivX playback

DivX Plus HD Certified for high definition DivX playback

DivX Plus HD on your Blu-ray player and/or DVD player offers the latest in DivX technology to let you enjoy HD videos and movies from the Internet direct to your Philips HDTV or PC. DivX Plus HD supports the playback of DivX Plus content (H.264 HD video with high-quality AAC audio in an MKV file container) while also supporting previous versions of DivX video up to 1080p. DivX Plus HD for true HD digital video.

Modern design to complement your home environment

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.5

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
1

27/09/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great features

Fantastic product, easy to use and far better than expected

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS3563 5.1 Home theatre

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS3563 5.1 Home theatre

11/10/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Smart TV Internet Function is bad

The speakers and player look just average, not bad at least. But the Smart TV and Iphone App Remote control were very poor response, slow like 10 years ago devices, have to wait until the icon move, step by step, icon by icon. Not sleeky at all. If you dont have high end TV with HDMI "ARC", don't expect to connect your TV's sound through HDMI "ARC" to this player, as you would had to choose the worse option through the most normal audio cable, which it will only give you the lowest quality sound from the TV. To me this is very old fashion design with limited high end connections. Although is good price, but not happy with the user experience especially the attractive functions like internet and iphone remote!

This review was made for HTS3563 5.1 Home theatre

This review was made for HTS3563 5.1 Home theatre

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