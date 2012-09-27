2 year warranty
Discontinued
Powerful surround sound
Bring the power of the cinema into your home! Pump up your home entertainment experience with exposed speakers drivers offering powerful 600W surround sound and immersive 3D Blu-ray Disc playback.
Smart TV
3D Blu-ray
DivX Plus HD on your Blu-ray player and/or DVD player offers the latest in DivX technology to let you enjoy HD videos and movies from the Internet direct to your Philips HDTV or PC. DivX Plus HD supports the playback of DivX Plus content (H.264 HD video with high-quality AAC audio in an MKV file container) while also supporting previous versions of DivX video up to 1080p. DivX Plus HD for true HD digital video.
3.5
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Zippy31
27/09/2012
United Kingdom
Great features
Fantastic product, easy to use and far better than expected
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS3563 5.1 Home theatre
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS3563 5.1 Home theatre
CheeTan
11/10/2012
United Kingdom
Smart TV Internet Function is bad
The speakers and player look just average, not bad at least. But the Smart TV and Iphone App Remote control were very poor response, slow like 10 years ago devices, have to wait until the icon move, step by step, icon by icon. Not sleeky at all. If you dont have high end TV with HDMI "ARC", don't expect to connect your TV's sound through HDMI "ARC" to this player, as you would had to choose the worse option through the most normal audio cable, which it will only give you the lowest quality sound from the TV. To me this is very old fashion design with limited high end connections. Although is good price, but not happy with the user experience especially the attractive functions like internet and iphone remote!
This review was made for HTS3563 5.1 Home theatre
This review was made for HTS3563 5.1 Home theatre