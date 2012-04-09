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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

Immersive Sound5.1 Home theater

HTS3582/98

Powerful surround sound

Bring the power of the cinema into your home! Pump up your home entertainment experience with exposed speakers drivers offering powerful 600W surround sound and immersive 3D Blu-ray Disc playback.

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With Blu-ray 3D

Powerful surround sound

  • 3D Blu-ray

Optional WiFi accessory to wirelessly connect to internet

EasyLink to control all HDMI CEC devices via a single remote

EasyLink to control all HDMI CEC devices via a single remote

EasyLink lets you control multiple devices like DVD players, Blu-ray players, soundbar speaker, Home theater and TV's etc. with one remote. It uses HDMI CEC industry-standard protocol to share functionality between devices through the HDMI cable. With one touch of a button, you can operate all your connected HDMI CEC enabled equipment simultaneously. Functions like standby and play can now be carried out with absolute ease.

Audio in to enjoy music from iPod/iPhone/MP3 player

Audio in to enjoy music from iPod/iPhone/MP3 player

Audio in allows you to easily play your music directly from your iPod/iPhone/iPad, MP3 player, or laptop via a simple connection to your home cinema. Simply connect your audio device to the Audio in jack to enjoy your music with the superior sound quality of the Philips home cinema system.

Technical Specifications

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