2 year warranty
Discontinued
Support
HTS5561/98
Discontinued
Can HD DivX or HD Windows Media Video files be played back on the HTS?
Will my Philips WUB1110 work with wireless B,G routers?
How to configure my network router?
How to connect my Philips player to my home network?
Do 3D glasses work for people with glasses?
Do I have to pay to use Philips Net TV?
Why can't I see the 3D effect on my 3D-labeled disc?
Can I add websites to favourites in Philips NetTV?
What is DLNA?
What is ARC port and why to use it?
Can I connect my player to my TV via DLNA to watch HD video files?
Can I use my Philips 3D player with another brand's TV?
What is Human Interface Device and does my Philips device support it?
Can I play normal Bluray discs on my Philips 3D player?
Does my Philips player support 3D?
Can I use my Philips player my current, non-3D TV?
Which media servers work with my Philips player?
Why I cannot resume playback in my BD Java disc?
Can I play normal Bluray discs on my Philips 3D player?
Does the Philips Blu-ray player include 2D to 3D conversion?
Can I browse internet on my Philips NetTV?
Can I browse files on my PC from my Philips player?
I cannot change subtitle language with remote control
Can my Philips player play DivX Ultra files?
Search features not working during DLNA connection
DivX subtitles not displayed on my Philips HTS
It takes long to display USB content on my Philips device
No video when connecting my iPod to Philips dock station
Message UPG MCU displayed on my Philips home cinema
My Philips player does not play a .MKV file
Subtitle button on my player's remote not working
I forgot the password of my Philips device
Pause/Fast forward and other features on my HTS not working in DLNA mode
My Philips HTS does not wake up from standby mode
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair