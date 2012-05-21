2 year warranty
Discontinued
HTS9520/98
Surround sound from all angles, like in the cinema
Over 70% of people who took the sound challenge* prefer Philips 360Sound. 360Sound speakers are designed with sound drivers in the front and on the sides to fill your room evenly with surround sound, just like in the cinema.
3D Blu-ray
Vastly different from a conventional 5.1 home theater, 360Sound is uniquely designed with three drivers in each satellite speaker – a front one, and two side firing ones which are angled to project immersive sound around you. In addition to the principle of dipoles, Philips uses a proprietary algorithm to further enhance the embracing sound effect. Built with premium acoustic components like soft dome tweeters, Neodymium magnets and Class D digital amplifiers, 360Sound delivers exceptional sound from all angles – giving you a true cinema experience in your own home.
Be enthralled by 3D movies in your own living room on a Full HD 3D TV. Active 3D uses the latest generation of fast switching displays for real life depth and realism in full 1080x1920 HD resolution. By watching these images through special glasses with right and left lenses that are timed to open and close in synchrony with alternating images, the full HD 3D viewing experience is created in your home cinema. Premium 3D movie releases on Blu-ray offer a wide, high quality selection of content. Blu-ray also delivers uncompressed surround sound for an unbelievably real audio experience.
Experience a rich selection of online services with Net TV. Enjoy movies, pictures, infotainment and other online content directly on your TV whenever you like. Simply connect your home theater directly to your home network through the ethernet connection, and navigate and select what you want to watch with the remote control. The Philips menu gives you access to popular Net TV services fitted for your TV screen. Additionally, with the DLNA certified PC network you can watch videos or access pictures stored on your computer using your remote control.
Awards
3.3
of 5
3
Reviews
AVLunatic
21/05/2012
United Kingdom
Awesome sound and picture quality. True cinema experience!
The picture quality is second to none. I have compared to similar set ups from different manufacturers my friends have used, and the HTS9520/12 seems to be a lot sharper. The real ace is the sound quality, the multi driver sattelite speakers work really well, and truly lives up to the "360sound" moniker. Overall, this is the closest I've ever got to a true cinema experience in my living room. I thoroughly recomend the kit.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS9520 5.1 Home theatre
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS9520 5.1 Home theatre
jak888
06/10/2014
ประเทศไทย
เสียอย่างเดียว ชุดโฮมเธียเตอร์ ไม่มีอะไหล่เปลี่ยน
ชุดโฮมเธียเตอร์ ชอบมาก ประทับใจมาก แต่อยากเปลี่ยนเครื่องเล่นใหม่ ชุดโฮมเธียเตอร์ ดันไม่มีให้เปลี่ยน บางครั้งเกิดของเสียที่ไม่สามารถซ่อมได้ เช่นเครื่องโดนนำ้ท่วม ไฟไหม้ บางชิ้น เลยต้องเปลี่ยนยกชุด น่าจะมีให้เปลี่ยนเฉพาะตัวเครื่อง หรือตัวลำโพง ซื้อใหม่ยกชุด ก็เลยเสียดายของเก่า เลยให้ ได้ 4 ดาวจริงๆ
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS9520 โฮมเธียเตอร์ 5.1 แชนเนล
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS9520 โฮมเธียเตอร์ 5.1 แชนเนล
Barbara73
28/06/2015
United Kingdom
Poor quality
After a year it stopped producing some dvd discs. After three years, it stopped working at all. To expensive for the quality. No value for money.
This review was made for HTS9520 5.1 Home theatre
This review was made for HTS9520 5.1 Home theatre
Base on consumer sound tests carried out by Synovate in Nov 2010 in Germany vs. a leading competitor. Data on file.