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Discontinued

Philips Sonicare EssenceSonic electric toothbrush

HX5251

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Better plaque removal

The unique dynamic cleaning action of Sonicare's electric toothbrush, gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.

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Philips Sonicare #11 icon badge DP recommendation [master-dcc2cb6d120c4b58b968b28400b191a1] [com-mig]

most used power toothbrush brand by dental professionals

Sonicare electric toothbrush

Better plaque removal

  • 1 mode

  • 1 brush head

Clinically proven safe and gentle

Clinically proven safe and gentle

Philips Sonicare is a gentle electric toothbrush for braces (brush heads wear out sooner when used on braces), and is safe for dental restorations (fillings, crowns, veneers) and periodontal pockets, too.

Sonicare dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

Sonicare dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush's unique dynamic action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.

Two-minute timer helps ensure recommended brushing time

Two-minute timer helps ensure recommended brushing time

2-minute timer on this Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush helps ensure dental professional recommended brushing time

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

31/08/2013

Australia

Australia

Excellent and long lasting proformance

I bought my Elite 8 years ago and never had a bit of trouble with it. Since using the Elite, my dentist gives me top marks for excellent care of my teeth. Now, my Elite is shorting out towards the end of the last quadrant cleaning, but it's lifespan should have been about 3 years, so this product served me well. I am currently looking at other models by Sonicare for comparison because I need a new Sonicare Brush. I tried another brand and dislike it immensely. There is no comparison between the two. In this case, you get what you pay for.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Essence HX5251 Sonic electric toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Essence HX5251 Sonic electric toothbrush

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