Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
ID
1

Search terms

Philips Sonicare Essence

Sonic electric toothbrush

HX5251
Sonicare
Overall Rating / 5
Sonicare
  • Better plaque removal Better plaque removal Better plaque removal
    -{discount-value}

    Philips Sonicare Essence Sonic electric toothbrush

    HX5251
    Overall Rating / 5

    Better plaque removal

    The unique dynamic cleaning action of Sonicare's electric toothbrush, gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Philips Sonicare Essence Sonic electric toothbrush

    Better plaque removal

    The unique dynamic cleaning action of Sonicare's electric toothbrush, gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline. See all benefits

    Better plaque removal

    The unique dynamic cleaning action of Sonicare's electric toothbrush, gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Philips Sonicare Essence Sonic electric toothbrush

    Better plaque removal

    The unique dynamic cleaning action of Sonicare's electric toothbrush, gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all elite

      Better plaque removal

      Sonicare electric toothbrush

      • 1 mode
      • 1 brush head
      Clinically proven safe and gentle

      Clinically proven safe and gentle

      Your Philips Sonicare Electric Toothbrush is safe to use on: braces (brush heads wear out sooner when used on braces), dental restorations (fillings, crowns, veneers) and periodontal pockets.

      Sonicare dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

      Sonicare dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

      Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush's unique dynamic action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.

      Two-minute timer helps ensure recommended brushing time

      Two-minute timer helps ensure recommended brushing time

      2-minute timer on this Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush helps ensure dental professional recommended brushing time

      Angled brush head neck for better reach to back teeth

      Angled brush head neck for better reach to back teeth

      The uniquely angled brush head neck of this toothbrush head makes it easier to reach back teeth, removing plaque in those hard-to-reach areas.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Battery
        Rechargeable

      • Design and finishing

        Color
        White with pink power button

      • Items included

        Charger
        1 charger
        Charger cover
        1 charger cover with brush head holder

      • Ease of use

        Brush head system
        Easy screw-on brush heads
        Brushing time
        28 2-minute brushings OR 2 weeks
        Battery indicator
        Light in power button blinks to indicate when to recharge

      • Cleaning performance

        Speed
        Up to 31000 brush movement/min
        Brush heads
        1 e Series standard brush head
        Performance
        Better plaque removal than a manual toothbrush
        Health benefits
        Helps improve gum health
        Whitening benefits
        Helps remove tea, coffee and other stains
        Timer
        SmarTimer

      • Service

        Warranty
        2-year limited warranty

      • Power

        Voltage
        110-220 V

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.